In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument

In Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man killed his underage sister during an argument, writes UNN with reference to information received from local authorities.

Details

The tragedy happened yesterday. The older brother, during an argument with his 17-year-old sister, grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the neck. The girl died before the ambulance arrived.

The man has been detained. An investigation has been launched under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – premeditated murder.

According to UNN, the parents were not at home at the time of the incident, and the family itself had never come to the attention of law enforcement or social services as dysfunctional.

