$41.360.01
48.470.27
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 294 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 7154 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 13684 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 20378 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 21279 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 76950 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 103961 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 144187 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 151669 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 80728 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1m/s
54%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 234792 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 234709 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 225107 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 221661 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 215965 views
Publications
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 11594 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 20387 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto06:00 AM • 21287 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 76952 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideoSeptember 2, 10:24 AM • 144190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kirovohrad Oblast
Lviv
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 17831 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 31684 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 34574 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 48857 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 94348 views
Actual
Shahed-136
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Forbes
Fake news
Mi-8

In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

In Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man killed his 17-year-old sister during an argument by stabbing her in the neck. The girl died before the ambulance arrived, the man was detained.

In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument

In Bila Tserkva, a 25-year-old man killed his underage sister during an argument, writes UNN with reference to information received from local authorities.

Details

The tragedy happened yesterday. The older brother, during an argument with his 17-year-old sister, grabbed a knife and stabbed her in the neck. The girl died before the ambulance arrived.

The man has been detained. An investigation has been launched under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – premeditated murder.

According to UNN, the parents were not at home at the time of the incident, and the family itself had never come to the attention of law enforcement or social services as dysfunctional.

In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy hit his 2-year-old sister with a car - the girl died05.08.25, 12:18 • 4021 view

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Oblast
Bila Tserkva