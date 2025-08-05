In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy hit his 2-year-old sister with a car - the girl died

An 11-year-old boy in Volyn ran over his sister with a car, and the child died. The incident occurred on August 4, around 7:45 PM, in the village of Nemyr, Lutsk district. This was reported by the Volyn Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, an 11-year-old boy, taking advantage of the absence of adults, independently got behind the wheel of an Audi car and began to drive out of the garage. During this, he ran over his two-year-old sister. The girl died at the scene from her injuries.

In addition, the vehicle also hit another minor — a 7-year-old brother. The boy sustained minor bodily injuries and was not hospitalized.

Investigators and juvenile police officers worked at the scene.

Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are clarifying all the circumstances of the tragedy.

