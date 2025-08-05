In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy hit his 2-year-old sister with a car - the girl died

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
10:24 AM • 3490 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 5842 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 5616 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 17740 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 49664 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94171 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 78410 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127110 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 156638 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 84515 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Russian Sberbank expands influence in occupied territories of Ukraine - ISWAugust 5, 01:21 AM • 11181 views
Russia's war against Ukraine has become Trump's war - CNNAugust 5, 01:56 AM • 32938 views
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 23377 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhoto05:15 AM • 19748 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 31920 views
Publications
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 3380 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize05:35 AM • 49595 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 94119 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 127073 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 156602 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 35325 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 58269 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 52380 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 57084 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 360024 views
Actual
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy hit his 2-year-old sister with a car - the girl died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2520 views

In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy, driving an Audi, fatally injured his two-year-old sister while backing out of a garage. His seven-year-old brother sustained minor injuries.

In Volyn, an 11-year-old boy hit his 2-year-old sister with a car - the girl died

An 11-year-old boy in Volyn ran over his sister with a car, and the child died. The incident occurred on August 4, around 7:45 PM, in the village of Nemyr, Lutsk district. This was reported by the Volyn Oblast police, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, an 11-year-old boy, taking advantage of the absence of adults, independently got behind the wheel of an Audi car and began to drive out of the garage. During this, he ran over his two-year-old sister. The girl died at the scene from her injuries.

In addition, the vehicle also hit another minor — a 7-year-old brother. The boy sustained minor bodily injuries and was not hospitalized.

Investigators and juvenile police officers worked at the scene.

Investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are clarifying all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Policewoman suspected of fatal road accident in Bukovyna05.08.25, 11:46 • 1358 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast
Audi