Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
03:33 PM • 12299 views
Preparations for Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest suspended - White House correspondentVideo
02:07 PM • 17146 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
01:53 PM • 26111 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
12:57 PM • 18055 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 20604 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 22275 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
October 21, 10:26 AM • 21918 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
October 21, 09:34 AM • 20812 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
October 21, 08:55 AM • 19494 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
Publications
Exclusives
In Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole: 16-year-old passenger died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

In Fastiv district of Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole. As a result of the accident, a 16-year-old passenger died, and the driver and another 16-year-old boy were hospitalized.

In Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole: 16-year-old passenger died

In the Kyiv region, a 16-year-old BMW passenger died in a car accident, and two other people were injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the Fastiv district. This was reported by law enforcement officers of the Kyiv region, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred in the village of Kozhanka on Shevchenko Street. According to preliminary data, the 20-year-old BMW driver lost control and crashed into a power pole.

In Prykarpattia, a drunk teacher caused a fatal accident: among the dead is a 14-year-old student, there are injured21.10.25, 18:30 • 1946 views

As a result of the collision, a 16-year-old passenger died on the spot. The driver and another 16-year-old boy were hospitalized.

Investigators of the Kyiv region, under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

One teenager died, six more were injured: a 15-year-old driver caused an accident near Kyiv21.10.25, 13:14 • 2930 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast