In Kyiv region, a 20-year-old BMW driver crashed into a power pole: 16-year-old passenger died

In the Kyiv region, a 16-year-old BMW passenger died in a car accident, and two other people were injured. Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident in the Fastiv district. This was reported by law enforcement officers of the Kyiv region, writes UNN.

Details

The road accident occurred in the village of Kozhanka on Shevchenko Street. According to preliminary data, the 20-year-old BMW driver lost control and crashed into a power pole.

As a result of the collision, a 16-year-old passenger died on the spot. The driver and another 16-year-old boy were hospitalized.

Investigators of the Kyiv region, under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office, have launched a pre-trial investigation under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

