In Prykarpattia, a drunk teacher caused a fatal accident: among the dead is a 14-year-old student, there are injured

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, an art teacher caused a car accident while intoxicated. As a result of the accident, a 14-year-old student and a 21-year-old passenger died. Three more minors were injured, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fatal road accident (Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) that occurred on October 21, 2025, in the village of Krasna, Nadvirna district. - the report says.

According to the investigation, a 23-year-old art teacher from one of the educational institutions in Nadvirna district, driving a Hyundai Tucson while intoxicated (1.38% alcohol content), lost control, drove off the road, and collided with a concrete support.

As a result of the accident, a 14-year-old student and a 21-year-old passenger died. Three more minors with injuries of varying severity were hospitalized in the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Children's Clinical Hospital, where they are receiving medical care.

An investigative and operational group is working at the scene, primary investigative actions are being carried out, and the issue of detaining the driver in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

The prosecutor's office provides procedural guidance, and measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

