One teenager died, six more were injured: a 15-year-old driver caused an accident near Kyiv

$41.760.03
48.660.10
ukenru
10:33 AM • 5242 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10757 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11501 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13195 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13668 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13644 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25946 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20143 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17039 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28443 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
1.6m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news
Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy systemVideoOctober 21, 01:40 AM • 12955 views
Chinese Unitree Robotics unveiled a new bionic humanoid robotPhotoVideoOctober 21, 02:37 AM • 15431 views
Ukraine to be covered by a cold atmospheric front on October 21: where to expect rain and frostPhotoOctober 21, 03:36 AM • 4894 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 18338 views
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 16109 views
Publications
Halloween 2025: Top costumes that will make you unforgettable, not scaryPhoto07:50 AM • 16281 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-202606:03 AM • 25940 views
Five incredibly delicious and nutritious recipes with hunting sausagesPhotoOctober 20, 03:48 PM • 34983 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile CrimeOctober 20, 08:22 AM • 92194 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhotoOctober 20, 08:14 AM • 63492 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Bilous
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
State Border of Ukraine
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily Mail05:58 AM • 18487 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 21055 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 77427 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 72162 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 92046 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Gold
The New York Times
The Diplomat

One teenager died, six more were injured: a 15-year-old driver caused an accident near Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1952 views

In the village of Myhalky, a 15-year-old Opel Vectra driver lost control, causing the car to collide with a tree. A 14-year-old passenger died, and six other teenagers were hospitalized with injuries.

One teenager died, six more were injured: a 15-year-old driver caused an accident near Kyiv

Near Kyiv, a minor driver of an Opel Vectra caused a traffic accident in which a 14-year-old passenger died and six other teenagers were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

Details

The other day, a road accident occurred in the village of Myhalky.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a 15-year-old driver of an Opel Vectra, while driving along Shevchenko Street, lost control and drove off the roadway into a ditch, where the car collided with a tree.

Eight people injured in minibus accident in central Odesa11.10.25, 15:45 • 3832 views

Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, a 14-year-old passenger died at the scene. Six other minors who were in the car sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers, and medics worked at the scene.

Investigators of the Kyiv Oblast police investigation department have launched a pre-trial investigation (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv