One teenager died, six more were injured: a 15-year-old driver caused an accident near Kyiv

Near Kyiv, a minor driver of an Opel Vectra caused a traffic accident in which a 14-year-old passenger died and six other teenagers were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv Oblast police.

The other day, a road accident occurred in the village of Myhalky.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a 15-year-old driver of an Opel Vectra, while driving along Shevchenko Street, lost control and drove off the roadway into a ditch, where the car collided with a tree.

Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, a 14-year-old passenger died at the scene. Six other minors who were in the car sustained injuries of varying severity and were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers, and medics worked at the scene.

Investigators of the Kyiv Oblast police investigation department have launched a pre-trial investigation (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).