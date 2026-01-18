In Kyiv, heating is being restored in 143 buildings: additional repair crews from Ukrzaliznytsia and other regions have started work

In Kyiv, work is underway to restore heating in 143 buildings. Additional repair crews from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and other regions have already started working. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Headquarters for the Elimination of Consequences of Emergency Situations in Kyiv and the region, writes UNN.

Regarding heat supply. Due to low temperatures and worn-out infrastructure, constant local accidents are recorded. Repair crews are working to restore heat in 143 buildings. The task is to accelerate repairs as much as possible. Therefore, we are attracting additional forces to help the city. Additional repair crews from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and other regions have already started working. 10 crews are from "UZ", and eight more are from Kyiv region. Tomorrow, more crews from Rivne and additional ones from the railway will arrive in the city. - Shmyhal said.

Regarding light and technical solutions, according to the official, the situation remains difficult, and frosts create an additional load. Currently, 60 brigades are already working on restoring electricity supply, 12 of which have arrived from other regions.

We are working on systemic solutions. We are delivering an additional 55 generators from the Ministry of Energy's reserve hub. Together with the Ministry of Restoration, we are verifying all cogeneration units for the rapid introduction of additional capacities. We are simplifying bureaucratic procedures for connection in emergency situations. - Shmyhal summarized.

