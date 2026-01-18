$43.180.08
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
January 18, 10:58 AM • 18310 views
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM • 18354 views
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM • 45603 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 74451 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 39477 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 49559 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 55037 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 44812 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 71980 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
In Kyiv, heating is being restored in 143 buildings: additional repair crews from Ukrzaliznytsia and other regions have started work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

In Kyiv, 143 buildings remain without heating due to accidents caused by frost. Additional repair crews from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and other regions have been engaged to speed up restoration work.

In Kyiv, heating is being restored in 143 buildings: additional repair crews from Ukrzaliznytsia and other regions have started work

In Kyiv, work is underway to restore heating in 143 buildings. Additional repair crews from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and other regions have already started working. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following a meeting of the Headquarters for the Elimination of Consequences of Emergency Situations in Kyiv and the region, writes UNN.

Regarding heat supply. Due to low temperatures and worn-out infrastructure, constant local accidents are recorded. Repair crews are working to restore heat in 143 buildings. The task is to accelerate repairs as much as possible. Therefore, we are attracting additional forces to help the city. Additional repair crews from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and other regions have already started working. 10 crews are from "UZ", and eight more are from Kyiv region. Tomorrow, more crews from Rivne and additional ones from the railway will arrive in the city.

- Shmyhal said.

Regarding light and technical solutions, according to the official, the situation remains difficult, and frosts create an additional load. Currently, 60 brigades are already working on restoring electricity supply, 12 of which have arrived from other regions.

We are working on systemic solutions. We are delivering an additional 55 generators from the Ministry of Energy's reserve hub. Together with the Ministry of Restoration, we are verifying all cogeneration units for the rapid introduction of additional capacities. We are simplifying bureaucratic procedures for connection in emergency situations.

- Shmyhal summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
Frosts in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
Denys Shmyhal
Rivne
Kyiv