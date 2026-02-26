In Kyiv, heating has begun to be restored to some homes on the left bank after devastating Russian attacks - mayor

In Kyiv, heat has started to return to some houses in the Dniprovskyi district on the left bank after the past devastating attacks by the Russian Federation, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Heat has started to return to some houses in the Dniprovskyi district, which were without heating after the enemy's past devastating shelling. - Klitschko announced.

According to the mayor, "utility workers continue to work around the clock to restore the supply of coolant to all high-rise buildings."

Addition

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, on February 12, about 3,700 houses in Kyiv were left without heat after another attack by the Russian Federation, with more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts being without heat even after previous shelling.

As of February 16, 1,500 houses in Kyiv remained without heating, and it was impossible to restore heat to 1,100 high-rise buildings at that time.