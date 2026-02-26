In Kyiv, heating has begun to be restored to some homes on the left bank after devastating Russian attacks - mayor

$43.240.02
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 18405 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 33886 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 30305 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 28092 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 23976 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 18681 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 39466 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19417 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18515 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 39462 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 44052 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 27186 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 63740 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 72868 views
In Kyiv, heating has begun to be restored to some homes on the left bank after devastating Russian attacks - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In Kyiv, heating is being restored to some homes in the Dniprovskyi district after past shelling. Utility workers are working around the clock to fully restore heat supply.

In Kyiv, heating has begun to be restored to some homes on the left bank after devastating Russian attacks - mayor

In Kyiv, heat has started to return to some houses in the Dniprovskyi district on the left bank after the past devastating attacks by the Russian Federation, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Thursday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Heat has started to return to some houses in the Dniprovskyi district, which were without heating after the enemy's past devastating shelling.

- Klitschko announced.

According to the mayor, "utility workers continue to work around the clock to restore the supply of coolant to all high-rise buildings."

Addition

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, on February 12, about 3,700 houses in Kyiv were left without heat after another attack by the Russian Federation, with more than 1,100 high-rise buildings in the Desnianskyi and Darnytskyi districts being without heat even after previous shelling.

As of February 16, 1,500 houses in Kyiv remained without heating, and it was impossible to restore heat to 1,100 high-rise buildings at that time.

Julia Shramko

