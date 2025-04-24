In Kyiv, April 25 was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack

Kyiv will observe a Day of Mourning on Friday, April 25, in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

Addendum

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eight people are known to have died as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. More than 70 people were injured.

