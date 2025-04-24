In Kyiv, April 25 was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, April 25, Kyiv has been declared a Day of Mourning. This was done in memory of the victims of the massive enemy attack on the capital, said Mayor Klitschko.
Kyiv will observe a Day of Mourning on Friday, April 25, in memory of the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
Tomorrow, April 25, is declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv. In memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital
Addendum
According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, eight people are known to have died as a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of April 24. More than 70 people were injured.
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead24.04.25, 11:13 • 29436 views