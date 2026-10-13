In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck an office building — footage from the scene

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

The Russian army attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone . This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck an office building at the level of the sixth floor - Klitschko reported.

Consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv's Solomianskyi district. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

We would add

Earlier today, UAV debris fell in an open area near one of the parks in the Solomianskyi district.

Russia’s attack on Kyiv — the home of Dynamo player Tymchyk was damaged