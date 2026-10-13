In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck an office building — footage from the scene
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district, a Russian drone struck an office building at the level of the sixth floor. Earlier, debris fell near a park.
Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer
The Russian army attacked an office building in Kyiv with a drone . This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.
In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a UAV struck an office building at the level of the sixth floor
We would add
Earlier today, UAV debris fell in an open area near one of the parks in the Solomianskyi district.
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