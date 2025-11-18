In Kyiv, an accountant embezzled UAH 1.5 million in educators' payments to her own card

An accountant of the Department of Education of the Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv has been notified of suspicion of fraud for transferring 1.5 million hryvnias in payments to school employees to her own card. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that from June 2023 to September 2025, the suspect entered false data into electronic statements regarding the accrual of salaries to school employees in the district. In particular, money was accrued allegedly for part-time work, sick leave, and the implementation of training programs.

At the same time, the accountant indicated her card details in the documents, so she received all the payments herself. In this way, the woman received over 1.5 million hryvnias, causing damage to the capital's budget for this amount.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as fraud.

The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

Judge and couple organized scheme to seize apartments of deceased: fraud of almost UAH 3 million exposed