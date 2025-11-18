Judge and couple organized scheme to seize apartments of deceased: fraud of almost UAH 3 million exposed

$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 9436 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29269 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 26239 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 24165 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23941 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 40373 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37729 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20108 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18562 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Popular news
"Remove the regime": an action demanding Trump's impeachment has started in WashingtonNovember 20, 03:05 AM • 25193 views
"This looks like an IPSO": Ukrainian diplomat Kyslytsya criticized Trump's plan to end the war08:01 AM • 21949 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 36719 views
Trump's plan for Ukraine: Russia to pay rent for Donbas, but the amount is not disclosed - The Telegraph08:42 AM • 18480 views
Three Ukrainian NPPs lost connection to high-voltage lines after the Russian attack on November 19 - IAEA11:00 AM • 16710 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying12:24 PM • 6134 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits12:24 PM • 9564 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 29332 views
The case that blew up the state: how the situation around Mindich turned into legal chaos and a political explosion - analysis of the suspicion08:12 AM • 37269 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 40414 views
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 24596 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 48142 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 46003 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 47194 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 56143 views
Judge and couple organized scheme to seize apartments of deceased: fraud of almost UAH 3 million exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10241 views

The Odesa prosecutor's office announced suspicion to a former judge and a married couple who organized a scheme to illegally seize apartments of deceased owners. They re-registered three apartments in Odesa worth almost UAH 3 million using forged documents and court decisions.

Judge and couple organized scheme to seize apartments of deceased: fraud of almost UAH 3 million exposed

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified a former judge and a married couple of suspicion. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme to illegally seize apartments of deceased owners through forged documents and court decisions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the couple collected information about housing whose owners had died and fabricated fictitious purchase and sale agreements dated in previous years. Ownership rights allegedly transferred to straw persons.

- the message says.

The former judge, then acting as the head of the district court, knowing about the forgery, made decisions in favor of these individuals and legalized the fictitious agreements.

Thus, three apartments in the Prymorskyi and Peresyp districts of Odesa were illegally re-registered. Their estimated value is almost UAH 3 million. At the request of the prosecutors, the real estate was seized, which made its sale impossible.

The former judge is accused of complicity in large-scale fraud and official forgery (Part 4 of Article 27, Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The couple is suspected of organizing fraud and using forged documents (Part 4 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 358, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Wanted over 1 million hryvnias in bribe for land lease: an official of the settlement council in Chernihiv region was served with a notice of suspicion17.11.25, 12:19 • 2403 views

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
Odesa