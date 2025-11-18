Judge and couple organized scheme to seize apartments of deceased: fraud of almost UAH 3 million exposed

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office has notified a former judge and a married couple of suspicion. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme to illegally seize apartments of deceased owners through forged documents and court decisions. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

According to the investigation, the couple collected information about housing whose owners had died and fabricated fictitious purchase and sale agreements dated in previous years. Ownership rights allegedly transferred to straw persons. - the message says.

The former judge, then acting as the head of the district court, knowing about the forgery, made decisions in favor of these individuals and legalized the fictitious agreements.

Thus, three apartments in the Prymorskyi and Peresyp districts of Odesa were illegally re-registered. Their estimated value is almost UAH 3 million. At the request of the prosecutors, the real estate was seized, which made its sale impossible.

The former judge is accused of complicity in large-scale fraud and official forgery (Part 4 of Article 27, Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The couple is suspected of organizing fraud and using forged documents (Part 4 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 358, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

