Wanted over 1 million hryvnias in bribe for land lease: an official of the settlement council in Chernihiv region was served with a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have announced suspicion against one of the deputy heads of the Kozelets settlement council in Chernihiv Oblast. He is suspected of abusing his influence while resolving an issue regarding land lease. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, an entrepreneur intended to lease land in the territory of the Kozelets settlement council. This refers to land used as a landfill for solid household waste – there he planned to set up a waste sorting station.

The entrepreneur approached the deputy head of the settlement council. The latter stated that obtaining this land "in the usual way" was almost impossible, but he allegedly had influence over the deputies of the settlement council. For a fee, he promised to resolve this issue.

The suspected official stated that to lease the landfill, it was first necessary to register a company specifically in Kozelets, prepare project documentation, and change the land plot's intended purpose. He also promised to organize public hearings where local residents would "support" the construction of the sorting station. Then he promised to ensure the deputies' vote for transferring the landfill for lease.

For each of these stages, the official demanded separate payment. In total, he wanted to receive UAH 185,000 and USD 15,000 – he also wanted another USD 5,000 after the competition, which was to determine who would be given the landfill.

The official was detained while receiving UAH 185,000 and USD 15,000, which were supposed to "guarantee" the lease of the landfill. He has been charged with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: the sanction of the article provides for punishment from four to eight years with or without confiscation of property.

Recall

In Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions, law enforcement officers exposed VVK officials who, for bribes, "transferred" military personnel from combat units to the rear. The cost of the "service" ranged from 3 to 15 thousand dollars.