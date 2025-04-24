In Kyiv, after the night attack, there are 31 people in hospitals, including 5 children

There are currently 31 people in Kyiv hospitals, including 5 children. The total number of victims in the capital reaches seven dozen people. This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv, Volodymyr Klitschko, reports UNN.

"There are currently 31 people in the capital's hospitals, including 5 children. In total, 70 people were injured as a result of the night attack," the statement said.

Klitschko also said that the final information on the number of dead is being clarified, as rescuers continue to clear debris in two damaged buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Recall

On April 24, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. Kyiv was the most affected, where at least 9 people died. Rescuers worked at 13 locations. The most tragic consequences were in the Sviatoshynskyi district.