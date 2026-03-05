$43.720.26
In Kyiv, a man was held accountable for beating a dog in Natalka Park

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2562 views

In Kyiv, police brought administrative charges against a 44-year-old man who was beating his seven-month-old Malinois dog in Natalka Park. The incident was recorded by a witness, who provided the video to law enforcement.

In Kyiv, a man was held accountable for beating a dog in Natalka Park
Photo: Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police brought administrative charges against a man who beat his dog in a park. The incident occurred in Natalka Park in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine in the city of Kyiv, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, a few days ago, a woman contacted law enforcement, reporting that she witnessed cruel treatment of an animal in Natalka Park in the Obolonskyi district of the capital. She filmed the incident and provided the video to the police.

Following the report, police began an investigation and identified the man. He turned out to be a 44-year-old local resident.

The offender told law enforcement that his dog, a seven-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy, had picked up a foreign object from the ground. According to the man, he hit the animal for "educational" purposes.

Regarding the cruel treatment of the animal, district police officers drew up an administrative protocol against the offender under Part 1 of Article 89 of the Code of Administrative Offenses. The sanction of the article provides for a fine, as well as confiscation of the animal if its stay with the owner poses a threat to it.

 - the police post states.

Recall

In Ukraine, 189 offenses related to animal cruelty have been recorded in 2024, with 46 cases sent to court. The highest number of cases were registered in Kyiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

