In Kyiv, a man stabbed his twin brother in the stomach during an argument

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 12 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1362 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 9960 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11327 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17688 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26903 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32861 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62586 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48415 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38603 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
4m/s
73%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGSFebruary 16, 05:24 AM • 10163 views
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructureFebruary 16, 05:36 AM • 11370 views
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicidePhotoFebruary 16, 06:36 AM • 15488 views
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - APVideoFebruary 16, 07:18 AM • 12938 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideo08:28 AM • 10272 views
Publications
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 12 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 9960 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62586 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 114753 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 174034 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 272 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 19615 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 24049 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 32278 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 30570 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Guardian
Starlink

In Kyiv, a man stabbed his twin brother in the stomach during an argument

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1302 views

In Kyiv, a 50-year-old man stabbed his twin brother during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was detained and notified of suspicion.

In Kyiv, a man stabbed his twin brother in the stomach during an argument

In the capital, police detained a 50-year-old Kyiv resident who stabbed his twin brother during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

The Dnipro Police Department received a report from a healthcare facility about the hospitalization of a local resident with a stab wound. An investigative and operational group from the district police department went to the scene to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

- the post reads.

Law enforcement officers established that a dinner of close relatives, 50-year-old twin brothers, with alcohol consumption led to another family quarrel. According to preliminary information, conflict situations often arose between them, and their relationship was generally tense.

During another argument, one of the men grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalized with a penetrating wound. Criminal police officers detained the attacker in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment. The man will remain in custody during the pre-trial investigation.

- the police post reads.

Recall

On February 14, an accident occurred in one of Kharkiv's shopping centers: a 21-year-old man fell from an escalator and injured his face.

Alla Kiosak

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv