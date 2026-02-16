In Kyiv, a man stabbed his twin brother in the stomach during an argument

In the capital, police detained a 50-year-old Kyiv resident who stabbed his twin brother during a conflict. The victim was hospitalized, and the attacker was notified of suspicion. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, according to UNN.

The Dnipro Police Department received a report from a healthcare facility about the hospitalization of a local resident with a stab wound. An investigative and operational group from the district police department went to the scene to clarify all the circumstances of the incident.

Law enforcement officers established that a dinner of close relatives, 50-year-old twin brothers, with alcohol consumption led to another family quarrel. According to preliminary information, conflict situations often arose between them, and their relationship was generally tense.

During another argument, one of the men grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his brother in the abdomen. The victim was hospitalized with a penetrating wound. Criminal police officers detained the attacker in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – intentional grievous bodily harm. The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years of imprisonment. The man will remain in custody during the pre-trial investigation.