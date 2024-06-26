In Kyiv a car hit a child at an unregulated crossing - police
Kyiv • UNN
An accident has occurred in Kyiv, injuring a child. According to preliminary police reports, the boy was hit by a car on an unregulated pedestrian crossing, police are establishing the circumstances, the Main Police Department in the capital reported on Wednesday.
An accident has occurred in Kyiv, injuring a child. According to preliminary police reports, the boy was hit by a car on an unregulated pedestrian crossing, police are establishing the circumstances, the Main Police Department in the capital reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
The accident occurred today, June 26, on Orest Levytskoho Street in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv.
"It has been preliminarily established that the driver of a BMW, born in 1989, hit the boy when he was crossing the road on an unregulated pedestrian crossing," the police said.
The injured child was hospitalized. The accident investigators from the police headquarters , juvenile police and patrol policemen are working at the scene of the accident. The driver will be tested for intoxication.
The police are establishing all the circumstances of the incident, after which it will be legally qualified.
Since the beginning of the year, more than 800 Ukrainians have died in road accidents: what was the most common cause of accidents28.05.24, 11:24 • 18132 views