In Kupyansk, a Russian "runner with an occupier's flag" was eliminated - CPD

12:08 PM
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
11:49 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
10:05 AM
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
07:25 AM
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
September 3, 06:16 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International
August 31, 02:29 AM
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expected
August 30, 11:45 PM
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter
August 31, 06:14 PM
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPD
August 31, 07:40 PM
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit
September 1, 04:35 AM
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperation
06:57 AM
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rules
September 3, 06:00 AM
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellite
September 2, 11:50 AM
In Kupyansk, a Russian "runner with an occupier's flag" was eliminated - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the CPD, refuted Russia's claims of control over Kupyansk. The man who ran with the tricolor was eliminated by the Defense Forces.

In Kupyansk, a Russian "runner with an occupier's flag" was eliminated - CPD

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, refuted Russian propaganda claims about the alleged control of occupiers over part of Kupyansk. According to him, the widely circulated footage of a Russian running with a tricolor flag in the city does not reflect reality – this man has already been eliminated by the Defense Forces. Kovalenko reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Kovalenko emphasized that Kremlin war correspondents traditionally create an illusion of "successes" – for this, they launch so-called "flag runners" through the streets, film staged videos with drones, and present them as proof of territorial capture. In reality, according to Ukrainian military personnel, battles are mainly taking place on the approaches to the city.

The fantasies of Russian propagandists about controlling half of Kupyansk have nothing to do with reality 

– noted the head of the CCD.

At the same time, Kovalenko confirmed that the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains difficult: the enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defense, actively attacking the northern flank.

Recall

Earlier, the "Dnipro" Joint Forces Operation Command reported that Russian invaders had occupied a certain territory in the Kupyansk direction, but it has no strategic importance. There are no large settlements in this territory, only villages and towns.

Russian military leadership provides unreliable data on successes at the front, overstating territorial gains. This is part of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at convincing the West of Russia's inevitable victory and stopping support for Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Fake news
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupyansk