In Kupyansk, a Russian "runner with an occupier's flag" was eliminated - CPD

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, refuted Russian propaganda claims about the alleged control of occupiers over part of Kupyansk. According to him, the widely circulated footage of a Russian running with a tricolor flag in the city does not reflect reality – this man has already been eliminated by the Defense Forces. Kovalenko reported this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Kovalenko emphasized that Kremlin war correspondents traditionally create an illusion of "successes" – for this, they launch so-called "flag runners" through the streets, film staged videos with drones, and present them as proof of territorial capture. In reality, according to Ukrainian military personnel, battles are mainly taking place on the approaches to the city.

The fantasies of Russian propagandists about controlling half of Kupyansk have nothing to do with reality – noted the head of the CCD.

At the same time, Kovalenko confirmed that the situation in the Kupyansk direction remains difficult: the enemy is trying to break through the Ukrainian defense, actively attacking the northern flank.

Recall

Earlier, the "Dnipro" Joint Forces Operation Command reported that Russian invaders had occupied a certain territory in the Kupyansk direction, but it has no strategic importance. There are no large settlements in this territory, only villages and towns.

Russian military leadership provides unreliable data on successes at the front, overstating territorial gains. This is part of the Kremlin's information campaign aimed at convincing the West of Russia's inevitable victory and stopping support for Ukraine.