09:13 AM
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
07:38 AM
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
06:36 AM
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
05:53 AM
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
October 2, 03:16 AM
EU prepares tougher sanctions against Russia - Von der Leyen
October 1, 11:57 PM
Defense Forces cut through the "Dobropillia salient" and advanced up to 1400 m - SyrskyiPhoto
October 1, 05:21 PM
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
In Kryvyi Rih, two soldiers were attacked with a knife: law enforcement opened a case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a man wounded two servicemen with a knife during a conflict. The victims were taken to the hospital, and the identity of the alleged attacker has already been established.

In Kryvyi Rih, a man wounded two servicemen with a knife during a conflict. The injured were taken to the hospital, and the identity of the alleged attacker has been established. The police have opened criminal proceedings on this fact, writes UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred on the morning of October 2 on one of the streets in the Pokrovsky district of the city. It was established that during a conversation between the man and the military, a conflict arose, then the attacker pulled a knife from his pocket and struck 53-year-old and 36-year-old servicemen with it, after which he fled. According to the police, "the identity of the alleged attacker has been established."

Both men with stab wounds were taken to the hospital. The Kryvyi Rih police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of inflicting bodily harm on two servicemen

- added law enforcement officers.

In Kryvyi Rih, an unknown assailant shot and killed, presumably, the president of the local sambo federation; another person was wounded26.09.25, 21:24 • 5139 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kryvyi Rih