In Kryvyi Rih, two soldiers were attacked with a knife: law enforcement opened a case

In Kryvyi Rih, a man wounded two servicemen with a knife during a conflict. The injured were taken to the hospital, and the identity of the alleged attacker has been established. The police have opened criminal proceedings on this fact, writes UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

As stated, the incident occurred on the morning of October 2 on one of the streets in the Pokrovsky district of the city. It was established that during a conversation between the man and the military, a conflict arose, then the attacker pulled a knife from his pocket and struck 53-year-old and 36-year-old servicemen with it, after which he fled. According to the police, "the identity of the alleged attacker has been established."

Both men with stab wounds were taken to the hospital. The Kryvyi Rih police opened criminal proceedings on the fact of inflicting bodily harm on two servicemen - added law enforcement officers.

