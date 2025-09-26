$41.490.08
In Kryvyi Rih, an unknown assailant shot and killed, presumably, the president of the local sambo federation; another person was wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1576 views

In Kryvyi Rih, an unknown assailant fired shots, resulting in the death of a man, presumably the president of the local sambo federation, and the wounding of another person. The police have initiated the operational plan "Siren" to search for the perpetrator.

In Kryvyi Rih, an unknown assailant shot and killed, presumably, the president of the local sambo federation; another person was wounded

In Kryvyi Rih, an unknown assailant fired shots at a local resident, who died on the spot from his wounds, and another person was injured, UNN reports with reference to the police of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Details

According to law enforcement, the murder occurred in Pokrovskyi district.

According to preliminary information, an unknown person fired shots at a local resident. The man died on the spot from his injuries. Another person was wounded.

- the report says.

The police received the report on September 26, around 8 p.m.

An investigative and operational group, experts, the leadership of the Kryvyi Rih District Police Department, and other relevant services are working at the scene. Currently, initial investigative actions are being carried out to identify the person involved in the crime.

The issue of legal qualification of the event and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Add

According to information from local media, it is about Yevhen Ponyrko, the president of the local Sambo federation.

Eyewitnesses note that a total of 7 shots were heard. Law enforcement officers introduced an operational plan "Siren" in the area to search for the criminals.

Antonina Tumanova

