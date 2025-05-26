$41.510.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Kremenchuk, military registration and enlistment office employees were attacked with pepper spray and a traumatic weapon: two suspects out of seven have been detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1510 views

In Kremenchuk, a group of people attacked military registration and enlistment office employees, using pepper spray and a traumatic pistol. Two attackers have been detained, the investigation is ongoing.

In Kremenchuk, military registration and enlistment office employees were attacked with pepper spray and a traumatic weapon: two suspects out of seven have been detained

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a group of military TCC officers were attacked with pepper spray and a traumatic pistol the day before, and the notification group's car was damaged. Two suspects have been detained. This was reported by the Poltava Regional TCC and SP on Facebook on Monday, UNN writes.

On May 25, in Kremenchuk, during notification measures, a group of seven people carried out a planned attack on two servicemen of the district TCC and SP, using pepper spray, a traumatic pistol and damaging the car of the notification group

- noted in the territorial center of recruitment.

A police investigative team was called to the scene, as indicated.

Within 24 hours, two attackers were identified and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, as reported.

Two attackers on servicemen of the TCC and SP were detained and taken into custody

- reported in the territorial center of recruitment.

In Lviv, a man sprayed gas at employees of the military commissariat. 21.05.25, 14:00 • 3710 views

Investigative actions and measures to search for the remaining participants in the incident and establish the degree of involvement of each of them are ongoing.

Relevant appeals have been sent to law enforcement agencies regarding the initiation of criminal proceedings against the attackers under Articles 114-1 and 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation will establish whether the attackers acted on the orders of the Russian special services, the territorial recruitment center said.

In Kharkiv, a military commissariat employee received a suspicion for hitting a man during a document check21.05.25, 14:52 • 3946 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Poltava Oblast
Facebook
Kremenchuk
