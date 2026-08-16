In Kramatorsk, the body of a man was recovered from the rubble after a Russian airstrike

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased man from beneath the rubble of a destroyed building in Kramatorsk. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On August 13, structures from the first to the fifth floor of an apartment building collapsed as a result of a Russian airstrike. One person was trapped under the rubble. For three days, rescuers carried out search and emergency rescue operations. While clearing the rubble, they discovered and recovered the body of a man born in 1966 — the statement said.

A total of 107 tons of destroyed building structures were cleared. Work at the site has been completed.

We remind you

At least 1 person was killed and 15 were injured as a result of evening strikes on the Kramatorsk community in Donetsk region.