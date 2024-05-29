ukenru
In Kiev, a man corrupted an 8 - year-old boy, whom he met in an online game

In Kiev, a man corrupted an 8 - year-old boy, whom he met in an online game

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27224 views

In Kiev, a 28-year-old man who sent his intimate photos to an 8-year-old boy was exposed. He met the child through a computer game.

In Kiev, a man through a computer game met an 8-year-old boy and sent the child his intimate photos. He's under arrest. He was taken into custody. This is reported by the press service of the Kiev City Prosecutor's office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Podolsk District Prosecutor's Office of Kiev, a 28-year-old local resident was exposed and reported suspected of corrupting a young boy, as well as of distributing and storing child pornography (articles 156, 301-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).,

- the message says.

Details

Noted, that the reason for starting the investigation of crimes was the vigilance of the boy's father, who saw pornographic images in his son's phone, which an unknown man sent him via Messenger.

As established during the investigation, communication between the suspect and a young boy began through the chat of a popular computer game, where the attacker introduced himself as a peer, as proof of which he even sent a photo of the child, which he found on the internet.

Later, the suspect conducted cynical conversations with the minor on sexual topics, sending the child pornographic photos and asking the child to send him a photo in response.,

- reported law enforcement officers.

Law enforcement officers quickly identified the offender. It turned out to be a 28-year-old native of Ivano-Frankivsk region, who has been living and working in Kiev for about five years.

During the search, a mobile phone with evidence of correspondence with a child and child pornography was seized from him.

Now the person involved has been informed of suspicion and a preventive measure in the form of detention has been chosen. The sanction of the article provides for up to eight years in prison.

More than 300 million children are victims of online sexual abuse every year - study5/27/24, 4:46 PM • 17639 views

KyivCrimes and emergencies
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
kyivKyiv

