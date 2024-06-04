ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
In Kherson region Russians hit educational institutions, injured four people

In Kherson region Russians hit educational institutions, injured four people

Kyiv

Over the past day, the Russian military attacked residential areas and civilian infrastructure in many settlements of the Kherson region, damaging 15 private houses, hitting an educational institution, kindergarten, pharmacy, office building, gas pipelines, the territory of an agricultural firm, warehouses and private cars, as a result of which 4 people were injured.

In the Kherson region, over the past day, the Russian military attacked 16 settlements, damaging 15 private houses, including an educational institution, kindergarten, pharmacy, 4 people were injured. This was announced on Tuesday by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Pridneprovskoye, Dneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Stanislav, Tomina Balka, Sofiyevka, Belozerka, Molodezhnoye, Berislav, Mikhaylovka, Zolotaya Balka, Novovorontsovka, Milovo and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 15 private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in an educational institution, kindergarten, pharmacy, office building, gas pipelines and the territory of an agricultural enterprise. A warehouse and private cars were smashed.

"Due to Russian aggression, 4 people were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
khersonKherson

