In Kherson region Russians hit educational institutions, injured four people

In the Kherson region, over the past day, the Russian military attacked 16 settlements, damaging 15 private houses, including an educational institution, kindergarten, pharmacy, 4 people were injured. This was announced on Tuesday by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, over the past day, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Pridneprovskoye, Dneprovskoye, Veletenskoye, Stanislav, Tomina Balka, Sofiyevka, Belozerka, Molodezhnoye, Berislav, Mikhaylovka, Zolotaya Balka, Novovorontsovka, Milovo and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire.

the Russian military, according to him, hit residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 15 private houses were damaged. Hits were also recorded in an educational institution, kindergarten, pharmacy, office building, gas pipelines and the territory of an agricultural enterprise. A warehouse and private cars were smashed.

"Due to Russian aggression, 4 people were injured," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The Russian army hit the Kherson region, a 44-year-old woman was injured