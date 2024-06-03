The Russian army hit the Kherson region, a 44-year-old woman was injured

The invaders attacked Belozerka in the Kherson region. As reported in the Kherson RMA, a 44-year-old woman was injured, reports UNN.

"the Russian military attacked Belozerka. as a result of the shelling, a 44-year - old woman was injured, who was in a store at the time of the impact," the report says.

According to the RMA, the woman received an explosive injury and a concussion. The victim was hospitalized.

In Kherson region, another man was blown up by an enemy mine