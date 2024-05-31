In Kherson region, another man was blown up by an enemy mine

In Mirolyubovka, Kherson region, a local resident was blown up by a Russian mine. About it UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"As a result of the detonation of an explosive object in the field, a 27-year - old man was injured," the report says.

According to the RMA, the man received explosive and traumatic brain injuries, a concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the head. His condition is assessed as moderate.

"Ambulance" took the victim to the hospital.

Addition

The RMA reminded that more than half of the territories on the Right Bank of the Kherson region are potentially mined. Especially dangerous are plantings, forest belts, fields, unpaved roads, and the coast of water bodies. Therefore, the RMA urged not to visit places where sappers have not yet worked.

