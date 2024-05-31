Enemy shelled residential areas of Kherson region: one person was killed

In the Kherson region, military terrorists shelled settlements in the region, which led to the destruction of private homes and damage to infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is a deceased person. This is reported by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Details

Over the past day, Stanislav, Novodmitrovka, Novoaleksandrovka, Novotyaginka, Olgovka, Ivanovka, Veletenskoye, Aleksandrovka, Krasny Mayak, Mikhaylovka, Antonovka, Berislav, Belozerka, Virovka, Burgunka, Tokarevka, Poniatovka, Zolotaya Balka, Kachkarevka, Pridneprovskoye, Lviv and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes - stated Alexander Prokudin.

According to the information, the invaders fired at residential areas of the Kherson region, which led to the destruction of 9 private houses, as well as damage to educational and public buildings.

Unfortunately, one person was killed in these attacks. Hits to an educational institution, a correctional facility, a gas pipeline and a car were also recorded.

Invaders launched an airstrike on Kherson region: a school was damaged