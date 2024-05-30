Invaders launched an airstrike on Kherson region: a school was damaged

In the Kherson region, as a result of another Russian airstrike, a school was damaged. This was announced by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

According to the RMA, the roof, windows and facade of the school were damaged.

"At about 5 pm, the enemy dropped 9 guided aerial bombs on three settlements of the Berislavsky and Kherson districts," Prokudin said.

He added that there were no civilian casualties. The consequences of the attack are being determined.

