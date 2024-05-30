Russian troops hit Kherson region: a man was killed

Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenskoye in the Belozersk community in the Kherson region. As a result of an enemy attack, a man was killed. This was announced by the head of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Russian troops covered the giant Belozersk community with fire. A local resident who was on the street was hit, - the message says.

Details

It is noted that with serious violations, the man was taken away by an ambulance. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Recall

Over the past day, the Russian military struck residential areas in the Kherson region, damaging 4 private houses, garages and private cars, injuring 6 people, while the Ukrainian air defense forces managed to Destroy 1 Shahed-131/136 drone during a night attack.