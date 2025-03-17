Zelenskyy and Milei discussed aid to Argentina and a ceasefire
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to Milei regarding the flood in Argentina and offered assistance. They also discussed negotiations for a ceasefire and strengthening bilateral relations.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Argentine President Javier Milei. They discussed the flood in Argentina and Ukraine's readiness to help, as well as negotiations with the United States and the proposal of a full 30-day ceasefire, UNN reports.
I had a phone conversation with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei. I expressed my condolences regarding the recent flood, which killed 16 people and left thousands homeless. Ukraine is ready to help Argentina protect lives and provide the necessary assistance
In addition, Zelenskyy spoke about the constructive meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Jeddah, during which Ukraine supported the US proposal for an unconditional full 30-day ceasefire.
Now we see how Russia puts forward absolutely unnecessary conditions and actually refuses this proposal. Moscow wants not peace, but a continuation of the war. Javier's voice can help bring peace closer. We are counting on him
They also discussed strengthening bilateral relations, in particular trade and economic relations, which will benefit both our countries, Zelenskyy summarized.
At least 16 dead: a three-day national mourning has been declared in Argentina for the flood victims10.03.25, 13:56 • 14594 views