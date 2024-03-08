$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 14072 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 42537 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 36247 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 196792 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 179791 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 172999 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 219198 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248787 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154606 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371516 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Kharkiv region the enemy killed 3 and wounded 9 people over the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23401 views

In the Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 9 others, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured as a result of Russian shelling, which damaged residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles in several settlements over the past day.

In Kharkiv region the enemy killed 3 and wounded 9 people over the day

In the Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 9 others were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of shelling by Russian troops, and residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles in several settlements were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, from 22:14 to 23:00, a series of shelling of the town of Kupyansk took place. In general, private houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died.

At 16:39 the village Basove of Bohodukhiv district was shelled. The warehouse building of the village enterprise, the club building, the library building and the power line were partially damaged. There were no casualties. At 16:25 the village of Sinelnykove in Chuhuiv district was shelled. There was no information about casualties or damage.

At 10:00, Russian forces shelled the town of Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb. At least 12 private residential buildings were damaged. A 40-year-old civilian woman died as a result of a direct hit to a private house. A 67-year-old woman sustained minor injuries, without hospitalization.

Sinegubov also reported a Russian attack at 00:06 on March 8 on the city of Chuhuiv with S-300 SAMs.

"The shell hit the ground, within the residential area. The shelling smashed windows in a 9-storey residential building. The facade of a shopping center, a bank, a shop, a hotel, and 13 cars were damaged. Seven civilians were injured: four men, a 41-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a girl aged 3 years and 8 months," he said.

Russian missile strike on Chuguev: number of casualties increased to seven08.03.24, 08:40 • 22604 views

In total, according to Syniehubov, about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day: Tabaivka, Holubivka, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Vovchansk, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka.

"Over the last day the enemy attacked Sinkivka twice, but without success," said Syniehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kozacha Lopan
Chuhuiv
S-300 missile system
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
