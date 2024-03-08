In Kharkiv region the enemy killed 3 and wounded 9 people over the day

In the Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed and 9 others were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of shelling by Russian troops, and residential buildings, infrastructure and vehicles in several settlements were damaged, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, from 22:14 to 23:00, a series of shelling of the town of Kupyansk took place. In general, private houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died.

At 16:39 the village Basove of Bohodukhiv district was shelled. The warehouse building of the village enterprise, the club building, the library building and the power line were partially damaged. There were no casualties. At 16:25 the village of Sinelnykove in Chuhuiv district was shelled. There was no information about casualties or damage.

At 10:00, Russian forces shelled the town of Vovchansk with a guided aerial bomb. At least 12 private residential buildings were damaged. A 40-year-old civilian woman died as a result of a direct hit to a private house. A 67-year-old woman sustained minor injuries, without hospitalization.

Sinegubov also reported a Russian attack at 00:06 on March 8 on the city of Chuhuiv with S-300 SAMs.

"The shell hit the ground, within the residential area. The shelling smashed windows in a 9-storey residential building. The facade of a shopping center, a bank, a shop, a hotel, and 13 cars were damaged. Seven civilians were injured: four men, a 41-year-old woman, a 16-year-old boy and a girl aged 3 years and 8 months," he said.

In total, according to Syniehubov, about 18 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks over the past day: Tabaivka, Holubivka, Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Krasne, Neskuchne and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Vovchansk, Ivanivka, Stepova Novoselivka.

"Over the last day the enemy attacked Sinkivka twice, but without success," said Syniehubov.