Russian missile strike on Chuguev: number of casualties increased to seven

Seven people, including a 3-year-old girl, were injured in a Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of March 8. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, on March 8, around 00:05, the Russian armed forces launched a missile attack on the center of Chuhuiv. Seven people were injured, including a 16-year-old boy and a girl aged 3 years and 8 months - the statement said.

A nine-story residential building, a bus station, a hotel, shops, and cars were damaged by a Russian missile strike.

According to preliminary information, the enemy hit the city with a S-300 missile from the territory of the Belgorod region of Russia.

Under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, five people were reported injured due to the Russian attack on the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region.