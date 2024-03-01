In Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked Vovchansk at night, 4 wounded in the region

About 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by Russian troops, during the day and night the enemy attacked Vovchansk, after midnight damaging a warehouse and four hangars in the city, four people were wounded in the region, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bologivka, Osynove, Mytrofanivka and others. In particular:

- At 01:05 in the town of Vovchansk a warehouse and 4 hangars were damaged as a result of hostile shelling from multiple rocket launchers. There was no information about the victims.

- At 22:14, an enemy shelling of Kozacha Lopan village of Kharkiv district, more than seven explosions. There were no casualties.

- At 22:00 the enemy struck the town of Vovchansk. The outbuildings on the territory of the household were damaged. The shelling was repeated 5 minutes later. There was no information about the victims.

- At 14:00 in the village of Mytrofanivka, Kupyansk district, a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were wounded as a result of a munition drop from an enemy drone. Their condition is moderate, they received medical aid.

- Around 13:10, as a result of enemy UAV shelling of the city Vovchansk, private houses and 2 cars were damaged. One woman was wounded.

- Around 12:45 a.m., as a result of enemy air shelling of the FAB-500, the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district, damaged the crossing, a man was wounded.

- At 8:30 a.m. a private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Sinelnykove, Chuhuiv district.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Petropavlivka and Tabayivka over the last day," said Syniehubov.

Families with children are forcibly evacuated from 18 villages of Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities in Kharkiv region