$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34770 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131277 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80700 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 298813 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196670 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234184 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158331 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372285 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked Vovchansk at night, 4 wounded in the region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34350 views

Several settlements in the Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire from Russian troops, causing damage to infrastructure and injuries among the civilian population.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy attacked Vovchansk at night, 4 wounded in the region

About 15 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by Russian troops, during the day and night the enemy attacked Vovchansk, after midnight damaging a warehouse and four hangars in the city, four people were wounded in the region, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka and others. The enemy carried out air strikes on the settlements of Bologivka, Osynove, Mytrofanivka and others. In particular:

-       At 01:05 in the town of Vovchansk a warehouse and 4 hangars were damaged as a result of hostile shelling from multiple rocket launchers. There was no information about the victims.

-       At 22:14, an enemy shelling of Kozacha Lopan village of Kharkiv district, more than seven explosions. There were no casualties.

-       At 22:00 the enemy struck the town of Vovchansk. The outbuildings on the territory of the household were damaged. The shelling was repeated 5 minutes later. There was no information about the victims.

-       At 14:00 in the village of Mytrofanivka, Kupyansk district, a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were wounded as a result of a munition drop from an enemy drone. Their condition is moderate, they received medical aid.

-       Around 13:10, as a result of enemy UAV shelling of the city Vovchansk, private houses and 2 cars were damaged. One woman was wounded.

-       Around 12:45 a.m., as a result of enemy air shelling of the FAB-500, the village of Osynove, Kupyansk district, damaged the crossing, a man was wounded.

-       At 8:30 a.m. a private house was damaged as a result of hostile shelling of the village of Sinelnykove, Chuhuiv district.

"Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Petropavlivka and Tabayivka over the last day," said Syniehubov.

Families with children are forcibly evacuated from 18 villages of Velykoburlutska and Vilkhuvatska communities in Kharkiv region

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kozacha Lopan
Chuhuiv
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
