In Kharkiv region, a Russian drone struck near a civilian car: two women and two men were injured
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attacked a civilian VAZ car on the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway. Two women, 55 and 45 years old, and two men, 60 and 51 years old, were injured.
In Kupyanshchyna, Kharkiv region, four people were injured after a Russian drone attack.
UNN reports with reference to the official page of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office.
Details
On the Kupyansk-Kindrashivka highway, a Russian FPV drone struck near a civilian VAZ car.
Four people were injured: two men aged 60 and 51, and two women aged 55 and 45, respectively. All the victims suffered from acubarotrauma. Also, the victims, except for the 51-year-old man, received explosive injuries, the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office informs. Currently, investigators are taking measures to document the war crimes of the Russian army.
Let us remind you
On March 16, Russian troops shelled the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, four people were injured, residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged.
Three children injured in shelling by Russian troops - Donetsk Regional Military Administration17.03.25, 13:36 • 68084 views