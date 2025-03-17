Three children injured in shelling by Russian troops - Donetsk Regional Military Administration
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, wounding three children who were in a private house. Despite the evacuation, the family returned to the city.
Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk, injuring three children.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reports UNN.
Details
The Russians shelled the city this morning, hitting a private house where the children were: girls aged 15 and 8, and a boy aged 12. All three are receiving the necessary medical care
According to him, despite the fact that the children had previously been evacuated to a safer region, their parents decided to return to Pokrovsk, which became fatal.
Adults who force their children to sit under shelling in front-line cities are infuriating. If you don't take care of yourself, at least protect your children! Don't wait for a shell or bomb to hit your house! Evacuate!
Reminder
Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that since the beginning of March 16, 99 combat clashes had taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The largest number of battles were recorded in the Pokrovsky and Kursk directions.