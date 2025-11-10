In Kharkiv region, a man shot two dogs with a hunting rifle that a local woman was walking

In the Kharkiv region, a resident of one of the villages in the Bohodukhiv district shot two dogs that a 61-year-old woman was walking with a hunting rifle. The animals died. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On November 7, the police department No. 1 of the Bohodukhiv RVP received a report that an unknown person had shot domestic animals, the law enforcement officers said. - the law enforcement officers reported.

A police investigative and operational group went to the scene. Law enforcement officers found out that a resident of one of the villages in the Bohodukhiv district fired several shots from a hunting rifle at dogs that a 61-year-old woman was walking.

The police inspected the scene with the participation of a veterinarian. The animals were seized and sent for further storage to a specialized institution.

Police officers identified the 74-year-old perpetrator, who confessed to the crime and voluntarily handed over his rifle to law enforcement officers.

Based on this fact, investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 299 (cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Kharkiv police remind citizens that cruelty to animals is a criminal offense. Such actions are punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

