01:36 PM • 28845 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:10 PM • 38962 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 31820 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 45533 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 84379 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 41360 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 45051 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 38975 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
November 10, 12:30 AM • 30995 views
Zelenskyy: Putin may attack the EU before the end of the war in Ukraine
November 9, 12:22 PM • 54678 views
Fog will cover most regions of Ukraine on November 10: visibility will drop to 200 meters
Publications
Exclusives
In Kharkiv region, a man shot two dogs with a hunting rifle that a local woman was walking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3276 views

A resident of Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, shot two dogs with a hunting rifle. The 74-year-old perpetrator confessed to the crime, and a pre-trial investigation has been launched.

In Kharkiv region, a man shot two dogs with a hunting rifle that a local woman was walking

In the Kharkiv region, a resident of one of the villages in the Bohodukhiv district shot two dogs that a 61-year-old woman was walking with a hunting rifle. The animals died. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, writes UNN.

On November 7, the police department No. 1 of the Bohodukhiv RVP received a report that an unknown person had shot domestic animals, the law enforcement officers said.

- the law enforcement officers reported.

A police investigative and operational group went to the scene. Law enforcement officers found out that a resident of one of the villages in the Bohodukhiv district fired several shots from a hunting rifle at dogs that a 61-year-old woman was walking.

The police inspected the scene with the participation of a veterinarian. The animals were seized and sent for further storage to a specialized institution.

Police officers identified the 74-year-old perpetrator, who confessed to the crime and voluntarily handed over his rifle to law enforcement officers.

Based on this fact, investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation under Part 3 of Article 299 (cruelty to animals) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Kharkiv police remind citizens that cruelty to animals is a criminal offense. Such actions are punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

Dragged an animal behind a car: the dog abuser from Ivano-Frankivsk was remanded in custody for 60 days28.10.25, 19:59 • 2958 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
National Police of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast