Dragged an animal behind a car: the dog abuser from Ivano-Frankivsk was remanded in custody for 60 days

A resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, who tied a dog to a car and dragged it along the road, will now be held in custody without the right to bail for the duration of the investigation. For such cruel treatment of an animal, the man faces five to eight years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk region police.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a resident of the Bilshivtsi territorial community, who tied his dog with a chain to a car and dragged it along the road. According to the sanction of the incriminated article, the man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years. - law enforcement officers reported.

Recall

On October 10, the Halych police received a report from a local woman that her neighbor had cruelly treated a dog: he tied the animal to a car and dragged it along the road. The dog soon died from its injuries.

The police quickly identified the abuser and informed him of the suspicion under the article "Cruelty to animals." On October 27, the court ruled to keep the man in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating