Dragged an animal behind a car: the dog abuser from Ivano-Frankivsk was remanded in custody for 60 days

04:50 PM
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
Popular news
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43180 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideoOctober 28, 10:32 AM • 21748 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 31561 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14583 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17133 views
Publications
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?04:50 PM • 24314 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 32054 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 43663 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 48838 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 51002 views
UNN Lite
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhoto06:29 PM • 2694 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhoto05:10 PM • 9630 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 17512 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal healthOctober 28, 12:53 PM • 14952 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 41541 views
Dragged an animal behind a car: the dog abuser from Ivano-Frankivsk was remanded in custody for 60 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 924 views

The court chose a pre-trial measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a man who tied a dog to a car and dragged it along the road. The man faces five to eight years in prison for animal cruelty.

Dragged an animal behind a car: the dog abuser from Ivano-Frankivsk was remanded in custody for 60 days

A resident of Ivano-Frankivsk region, who tied a dog to a car and dragged it along the road, will now be held in custody without the right to bail for the duration of the investigation. For such cruel treatment of an animal, the man faces five to eight years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Ivano-Frankivsk region police.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail for a resident of the Bilshivtsi territorial community, who tied his dog with a chain to a car and dragged it along the road. According to the sanction of the incriminated article, the man faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to eight years.

- law enforcement officers reported.

Recall

On October 10, the Halych police received a report from a local woman that her neighbor had cruelly treated a dog: he tied the animal to a car and dragged it along the road. The dog soon died from its injuries.

The police quickly identified the abuser and informed him of the suspicion under the article "Cruelty to animals." On October 27, the court ruled to keep the man in custody for 60 days without the right to bail.

Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating28.10.25, 10:45 • 2476 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Animals
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast