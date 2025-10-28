Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating

$42.070.07
09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
October 27, 02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
October 27, 02:25 PM
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Damage to the Belgorod reservoir dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a state of emergency declared in the regionOctober 28, 12:03 AM • 12112 views
Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in BudapestOctober 28, 01:38 AM • 20303 views
Ukrainian border guards showed the destruction of enemy logistics, vehicles, and UAVs in the Northern Slobozhansky directionVideoOctober 28, 02:10 AM • 10315 views
Trump named possible successors for US presidentOctober 28, 03:15 AM • 17103 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8600 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian Federation09:50 AM • 52 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18347 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto07:00 AM • 17769 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 58868 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 60358 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhoto08:22 AM • 8604 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room07:39 AM • 18347 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 31612 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 65576 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 78945 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Pistol

Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

The police of Zhytomyr region are establishing the circumstances of the brutal killing of a pregnant cat in the city of Chudniv, a video of which was found on social networks. No appeals regarding the incident were received by law enforcement officers.

Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating

In Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of a brutal killing of a cat. The video of the animal's massacre was discovered by the police during social media monitoring, writes UNN with reference to Zhytomyr region police.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered a video recording showing the unlawful actions of a man that led to the death of a cat during social media monitoring. The author of the video claims that the offense was committed in the city of Chudniv. At the same time, as of October 27, no appeals regarding this matter have been received by law enforcement officers.

- the police report says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers of department No. 2 (Chudniv) of Zhytomyr District Department No. 1 have started checking the information provided. The circumstances of the incident and the whereabouts of the person involved are being established.

Local media specify that the cat was pregnant at the time of its death.

Addition

In Vinnytsia region, prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of the death of two dogs near the Pirogov Regional Hospital. The police have ordered examinations and questioned witnesses. Investigative actions are ongoing regarding the fact of cruel treatment of animals.

UNN also reported that in Kyiv, a woman threw her friend's dog out of a fifth-floor window, and she was charged with cruel treatment of an animal.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Social network
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv