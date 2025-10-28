Pregnant cat brutally killed in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers are investigating

In Zhytomyr region, law enforcement officers are investigating the circumstances of a brutal killing of a cat. The video of the animal's massacre was discovered by the police during social media monitoring, writes UNN with reference to Zhytomyr region police.

Details

Law enforcement officers discovered a video recording showing the unlawful actions of a man that led to the death of a cat during social media monitoring. The author of the video claims that the offense was committed in the city of Chudniv. At the same time, as of October 27, no appeals regarding this matter have been received by law enforcement officers. - the police report says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers of department No. 2 (Chudniv) of Zhytomyr District Department No. 1 have started checking the information provided. The circumstances of the incident and the whereabouts of the person involved are being established.

Local media specify that the cat was pregnant at the time of its death.

Addition

In Vinnytsia region, prosecutors are investigating the circumstances of the death of two dogs near the Pirogov Regional Hospital. The police have ordered examinations and questioned witnesses. Investigative actions are ongoing regarding the fact of cruel treatment of animals.

UNN also reported that in Kyiv, a woman threw her friend's dog out of a fifth-floor window, and she was charged with cruel treatment of an animal.