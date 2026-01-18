$43.180.08
The Diplomat

In Kharkiv, a Russian "Shahed" drone hit a private house: there are casualties, people may be under the rubble - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

In Kharkiv, on January 18, 2026, a Russian Shahed-type drone hit a private house in the Kholodnohirskyi district, causing a fire. There are two casualties, rescuers are extinguishing the fire.

In Kharkiv, a Russian "Shahed" drone hit a private house: there are casualties, people may be under the rubble - mayor

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on his Telegram channel about an enemy attack on the city on the night of Sunday, January 18, 2026. A Shahed-type drone strike hit the Kholodnohirskyi district. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy drone hit a private residential building, causing a large-scale fire. Rescue services and medics promptly began work at the scene.

The strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district hit a private house. There are casualties. Two casualties at the strike site. Fire

– the mayor noted in his message.

Currently, SES specialists are extinguishing the fire, and information regarding the condition of the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported: "Preliminary, a UAV hit a private residential building. People may be under the rubble."  

Stepan Haftko

