Attack on Zaporizhzhia region: power outage in Vilniansk due to enemy shelling - OVA

January 17, 12:49 PM • 12946 views
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM • 21360 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM • 19856 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 31287 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 41582 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 36139 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52386 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 28606 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 43950 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 36114 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideoJanuary 17, 12:09 PM • 16215 views
Law on strengthening security measures in schools came into force in Ukraine: what it entailsJanuary 17, 02:20 PM • 5622 views
Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GURJanuary 17, 02:47 PM • 4276 views
On January 18, power outage schedules will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine04:25 PM • 7080 views
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian Paralympic Committee and Cybersport Federation04:36 PM • 4088 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 21444 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 52386 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 30092 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 61737 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 91907 views
UNN Lite
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 19630 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 17456 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 15752 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 15314 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 26913 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia region: power outage in Vilniansk due to enemy shelling - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 718 views

As a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia district, power went out in Vilniansk, and a fire broke out. The city's critical infrastructure is operating on generators.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia region: power outage in Vilniansk due to enemy shelling - OVA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported another attack by Russian troops on the Zaporizhzhia district on Saturday. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, and the city of Vilniansk was left without electricity. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Despite the power outage, the city's critical infrastructure continues to operate autonomously. Boiler houses and the centralized water supply system have been promptly switched to operate from backup generators.

Russia is considering options for striking nuclear power plant substations - GUR17.01.26, 16:47 • 4336 views

Vilniansk is de-energized. Boiler houses are operating on generators. Centralized water supply is also provided by backup power. All services are working to restore it

– Ivan Fedorov noted in his official Telegram channel.

Currently, specialists from the State Emergency Service and energy workers are extinguishing the fire and carrying out repairs to restore power to the homes of the district's residents as soon as possible. 

Enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv for the second time in a day17.01.26, 20:52 • 2806 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast