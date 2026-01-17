Attack on Zaporizhzhia region: power outage in Vilniansk due to enemy shelling - OVA

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported another attack by Russian troops on the Zaporizhzhia district on Saturday. As a result of the enemy strike, a fire broke out at one of the facilities, and the city of Vilniansk was left without electricity. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Despite the power outage, the city's critical infrastructure continues to operate autonomously. Boiler houses and the centralized water supply system have been promptly switched to operate from backup generators.

Vilniansk is de-energized. Boiler houses are operating on generators. Centralized water supply is also provided by backup power. All services are working to restore it – Ivan Fedorov noted in his official Telegram channel.

Currently, specialists from the State Emergency Service and energy workers are extinguishing the fire and carrying out repairs to restore power to the homes of the district's residents as soon as possible.

