In Kamianske, a UAV hit a nine-story building: apartments are on fire, there are victims, including a child
Kyiv • UNN
In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a nine-story building, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured, including a child.
In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attacked a residential building, causing apartments to catch fire. Three people were injured in the attack, including a child. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.
Details
On Saturday, April 26, at 03:41, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported a hit on a multi-story residential building in Kamianske.
Kamianske. The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure again. An enemy drone hit a residential nine-story building. Apartments are on fire. All services are on site
Also, according to him, preliminarily, there are 3 victims, including a child.
"More information in the morning," Lysak added.
Recall
Russian troops have killed one child and wounded more than 30 in the past three days as a result of shelling of Ukrainian cities. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,546 children have been injured.
Dnipropetrovsk region under massive drone attack: there are victims and wounded25.04.25, 06:38 • 4490 views