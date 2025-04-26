$41.690.02
In Kamianske, a UAV hit a nine-story building: apartments are on fire, there are victims, including a child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a nine-story building, causing a fire. Preliminary reports indicate that three people were injured, including a child.

In Kamianske, a UAV hit a nine-story building: apartments are on fire, there are victims, including a child

In Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attacked a residential building, causing apartments to catch fire. Three people were injured in the attack, including a child. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (OVA) Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, April 26, at 03:41, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported a hit on a multi-story residential building in Kamianske.

Kamianske. The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure again. An enemy drone hit a residential nine-story building. Apartments are on fire. All services are on site

- the official said in a statement.

Also, according to him, preliminarily, there are 3 victims, including a child.

"More information in the morning," Lysak added.

Recall

Russian troops have killed one child and wounded more than 30 in the past three days as a result of shelling of Ukrainian cities. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,546 children have been injured.

Dnipropetrovsk region under massive drone attack: there are victims and wounded25.04.25, 06:38 • 4490 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kamianske
