In January, the average temperature in Kyiv was almost a degree above normal

Last month, the coldest month in the capital was January 9, when the temperature dropped to -15.8°C . This was reported by the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, UNN reports.

Details

The coldest day in the capital was January 9, when the minimum temperature dropped to -15.8°C in the morning, and the warmest was January 31, when the maximum temperature reached +7.3°C.

According to the observations of the meteorological station of the Borys Sreznevsky Central Geophysical Observatory, the average monthly air temperature in January in Kyiv was -2.6°C, which is 0.6°C higher than the climatic norm - the observatory summarized.

Recall

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has officially confirmed that 2023 was the warmest year on record - and by a huge margin.

The average annual global temperature was almost 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.