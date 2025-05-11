In Israel, thousands of people are demanding the release of hostages in Gaza

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for the release of hostages still held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. They also protested against a new military offensive in the Gaza Strip, fearing that the hostages could be killed by the bombing.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Israel to protest against a new military offensive against the positions of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A forum of families of hostages took place at a central rally in Tel Aviv.

Relatives of prisoners reminded that they have been worried about the hostages for 581 days. According to official Israeli data, 59 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

The organizers of the rally claim that Israel has lost a "chance of the century" by not reaching a peace agreement in the region and not ending the war. According to them, in the event of a new expansion of the IDF offensive, the detained hostages may die from the bombing.

Terrorists can kill them if they hear the approach of the Israeli army. Or they simply could not survive in the harsh and inhuman conditions of captivity."

Addressing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ilan Dalal, the father of an Israeli abducted on October 7, 2023 after the Hamas attack, said:

You are elected officials, you must listen to the public. And the public speaks loud and clear: Everything! Now! It is time to make a courageous and necessary decision to end the war and bring everyone home

