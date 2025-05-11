In Israel, thousands of people are demanding the release of hostages in Gaza

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 6258 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 29481 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 62065 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 57383 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85034 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 55262 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 69546 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 73532 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 63983 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66198 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.2m/s
63%
750mm
Popular news

Putin proposed a date and place for direct talks with Ukraine and made other statements: video speech

May 10, 11:06 PM • 5726 views

Putin's "truce" has ended: Russia launches "Shaheds"

May 11, 12:20 AM • 20771 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

03:01 AM • 10332 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

03:44 AM • 35597 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

04:34 AM • 10708 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 33943 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 143317 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 155037 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 137544 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 198420 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 16856 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 85034 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 47761 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 54549 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 62994 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

In Israel, thousands of people are demanding the release of hostages in Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1176 views

A demonstration was held in Tel Aviv demanding the release of Hamas hostages. Protesters oppose the military offensive in Gaza, fearing for the lives of prisoners.

In Israel, thousands of people are demanding the release of hostages in Gaza

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to call for the release of hostages still held by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. They also protested against a new military offensive in the Gaza Strip, fearing that the hostages could be killed by the bombing.

UNN reports with reference to Times of Israel.

Details

Thousands of people took to the streets in Israel to protest against a new military offensive against the positions of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. A forum of families of hostages took place at a central rally in Tel Aviv.

Relatives of prisoners reminded that they have been worried about the hostages for 581 days. According to official Israeli data, 59 hostages are still being held in the Gaza Strip, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

The organizers of the rally claim that Israel has lost a "chance of the century" by not reaching a peace agreement in the region and not ending the war. According to them, in the event of a new expansion of the IDF offensive, the detained hostages may die from the bombing.

Terrorists can kill them if they hear the approach of the Israeli army. Or they simply could not survive in the harsh and inhuman conditions of captivity."

Addressing the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ilan Dalal, the father of an Israeli abducted on October 7, 2023 after the Hamas attack, said:

You are elected officials, you must listen to the public. And the public speaks loud and clear: Everything! Now! It is time to make a courageous and necessary decision to end the war and bring everyone home

Recall

British companies exported thousands of military goods to Israel despite the suspension of export licenses.

US Special Envoy Witkoff held a closed-door meeting with members of the UN Security Council: on Gaza and other issues08.05.25, 08:16 • 3185 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv
Brent
$63.84
Bitcoin
$103,867.00
S&P 500
$5,664.27
Tesla
$297.16
Газ TTF
$34.62
Золото
$3,333.90
Ethereum
$2,521.64