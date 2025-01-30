In honor of Kruty heroes: GUR cyber specialists attacked Gazprom infrastructure - sources

Cyber specialists of the Ukrainian intelligence service carried out a DDOS attack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft on the anniversary of the Kruty heroic deed.

This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

The interlocutor noted that, in particular, the online services of enterprises that support the activities of the Russian occupation army were subjected to a cyberattack.

Starting January 28, customers of the companies will not be able to use their personal accounts, use the company's online services, pay for fuel using fuel cards, write off or accumulate bonuses to their accounts, etc.

In response to customer complaints, Gazprom representatives reported that there was a “temporary technical failure,” though they did not explain the nature and causes of this “failure.

Russian companies do not say when online services might be restored.

Today's problems of Russian drivers are a greeting from our brothers from 1918, the heroes of the battle of Kruty, who over a hundred years ago gave the criminal Russian gangs a run for their money with the drug addict Muravyov. Today we continue the work of the then defenders of Kyiv both at the front and in cyberspace. Glory to Ukraine! - commented on the incident in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

The Novoshakhtyn oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation has suspended operations due to damage to equipment caused by attacks. In 2024, the company processed only 3 million tons of oil instead of the possible 7.5 million tons.

Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD