In honor of Kruty heroes: GUR cyber specialists attacked Gazprom infrastructure - sources

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 60775 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 85705 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105681 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108770 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128232 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103190 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132979 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103694 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113389 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116961 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101422 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 41524 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116415 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 47589 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110940 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 60775 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 128232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 165177 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 155061 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 15726 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 20491 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110940 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 116415 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139480 views
In honor of Kruty heroes: GUR cyber specialists attacked Gazprom infrastructure - sources

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36012 views

The GUR's cyber specialists carried out a DDOS attack on the digital infrastructure of Gazprom and Gazpromneft on the anniversary of the Kruty heroic deeds. The companies' customers have been unable to use online services and fuel cards since January 28.

Cyber specialists of the Ukrainian intelligence service carried out a DDOS attack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft on the anniversary of the Kruty heroic deed.

This was reported to UNN journalist by sources.

On the anniversary of Kruty heroes' feat, the cyber group of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducted a DDOS attack on the digital infrastructure of the Russian companies Gazprom and Gazpromneft

- the source said.

The interlocutor noted that, in particular, the online services of enterprises that support the activities of the Russian occupation army were subjected to a cyberattack.

Starting January 28, customers of the companies will not be able to use their personal accounts, use the company's online services, pay for fuel using fuel cards, write off or accumulate bonuses to their accounts, etc.

In response to customer complaints, Gazprom representatives reported that there was a “temporary technical failure,” though they did not explain the nature and causes of this “failure.

ImageImageImage

Russian companies do not say when online services might be restored.

Today's problems of Russian drivers are a greeting from our brothers from 1918, the heroes of the battle of Kruty, who over a hundred years ago gave the criminal Russian gangs a run for their money with the drug addict Muravyov. Today we continue the work of the then defenders of Kyiv both at the front and in cyberspace. Glory to Ukraine!

- commented on the incident in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.  

Recall

The Novoshakhtyn oil refinery in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation has suspended operations due to damage to equipment caused by attacks. In 2024, the company processed only 3 million tons of oil instead of the possible 7.5 million tons.

Smolensk Aviation Plant involved in the production and modernization of military aircraft was attacked in Russia - NSDC CCD21.01.25, 08:28 • 40886 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

