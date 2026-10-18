In Germany, a vehicle crashed through a fence at Leipzig Airport — one of the runways is closed, and police have launched an investigation

Illustrative photo

On Sunday, German police reported that they were investigating an incident at Leipzig/Halle Airport, where a vehicle allegedly breached a fence, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Context

In August, investigators found a drone carrying explosives near this airport’s runway; German officials later said that Russia was responsible. Russia rejected the allegations.

Details

German police launched an investigation into the suspected intrusion on Saturday evening.

Law enforcement officials said they had not found any suspicious objects or unauthorized individuals, but would continue searching the area on Sunday.

The airport’s northern runway remains closed to traffic.