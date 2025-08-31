$41.260.00
In Fastiv, a man shot a father and son: one dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

In Fastiv, Kyiv Oblast, a 53-year-old man shot dead a 28-year-old man and wounded his father. The perpetrator has been detained and faces criminal charges for murder and illegal handling of weapons.

In Fastiv, a man shot a father and son: one dead

In Fastiv, Kyiv region, a 53-year-old man shot dead a 28-year-old man and wounded his father; the assailant has been detained. This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Kyiv Region.

Details

It is noted that the police received a report about a shooting on one of the streets in Fastiv. A police squad went to the scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers established that a conflict had occurred between the assailant and two other men - a father and son. After that, the suspect went to his place of residence, took a weapon, and returned to his opponents, firing several shots at the men

- the report says.

The assailant was detained by the head of the Fastiv police prevention department, who was off duty. He handed the detainee over to the police and immediately called an ambulance.

As a result of the injuries sustained, the 28-year-old wounded man died in the hospital, and his father is receiving medical assistance. The 53-year-old local resident who started the shooting was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"Investigators of the Fastiv District Police Department of Kyiv Region, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, opened criminal proceedings on the facts of attempted intentional murder of two or more persons, intentional murder, as well as illegal handling of weapons, ammunition (Part 2 of Article 15, Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 115, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the police added.

Recall

In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy fatally wounded a 6-year-old girl with an unregistered hunting rifle. The tragedy occurred during a game; the girl died in the ambulance.

Vita Zelenetska

