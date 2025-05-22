In Donetsk region, Russians struck with artillery and a drone: two dead, two more wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery and Raihorodok with a drone, killing two people and injuring two more. A pre-trial investigation into war crimes has been launched.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops today continued to strike with artillery and drones, in Kostiantynivka and Raihorodok, 2 civilians were killed and 2 were wounded, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.
Details
According to the prosecutor's office, on May 22, at 07:30, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with cannon artillery. "As a result of the impact of a weapon at the place of residence, a 54-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life. Her 27-year-old daughter suffered a mine-explosive and open craniocerebral injury, wounds to the head, neck, and legs," the statement said.
At 10:35, as indicated by the prosecutor's office, the enemy directed a Lancet UAV at the village of Raihorodok, Kramatorsk district. "The impact occurred near a local shop. A 51-year-old kiosk seller died. A 39-year-old resident who was trading in the market was taken to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds," the statement said.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Addition
According to the GUNP in the region, 8 people were injured in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling over the past day. During the day, Russian troops carried out 2,344 attacks on the front line and the residential sector. 18 air bombs hit civilians directly. 9 settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Sviatohirsk, the village of Berestok, the villages of Ivanopillia, Lozove, and Stepanivka. 79 civilian objects were destroyed, including 56 residential buildings.
In addition, according to the police, today after midnight Russia attacked Kramatorsk, Sloviansk and Rodynske.