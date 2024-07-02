In Donetsk region, 50 miners are underground due to Russian shelling
50 miners were trapped underground in a mine in Donetsk region due to Russian shelling, but were safely brought to the surface.
At a mine in Donetsk region, 50 workers were trapped underground due to enemy shelling, and they have already been brought to the surface. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, UNN reports.
In Donetsk region, an overhead power line was disconnected during the hostilities. As a result, the substation and its connected household consumers, as well as a mine, lost power
According to the agency, 50 workers were underground, and they were brought to the surface.
Also, according to the Ministry of Energy, due to the massive shelling of Kherson by the Russian army on the night of July 2, the buildings of the regional power company were damaged and a fire broke out. One of the power generating enterprises was also de-energized. As a result, 6,844 subscribers in the regional center were left without electricity. More than 3.5 thousand metering points in 7 settlements were de-energized in the region.
In addition, in the western region, a high-voltage overhead line connecting Ukraine with Hungary was shut down due to a technological failure. The line is back in operation, the cause of the violation is being investigated, the agency said.
In Chernivtsi region , an overhead line was disconnected for technological reasons. As a result, household consumers lost power. Everyone was supplied with power.
In Sumy and Kharkiv regions, an overhead line was disconnected, which cut off power to substations and connected household and industrial consumers. All consumers were reconnected.
In Poltava and Kharkiv regions, the power outage caused a power outage at the regional power company's substations, as well as household and industrial consumers, administrative buildings and medical facilities in one of the settlements. All consumers were supplied with electricity.
In Khmelnytsky region, an overhead line of a regional power company was disconnected for technological reasons. As a result, substations and 16.8 thousand household consumers lost power. All of them have been supplied with electricity.
