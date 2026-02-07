In Dnipropetrovsk region, police detained three military personnel from the TCC over the death of a man from beatings

The police of Dnipropetrovsk region have detained three servicemen of the territorial recruitment center who are suspected of inflicting fatal bodily injuries on a 55-year-old local resident. According to preliminary investigation data, the man died from a head injury, and material evidence, including a car with traces of the victim's blood, was seized at the scene. This was reported by law enforcement officers, writes UNN.

Details

The man's body was found on February 7 after midnight. During operational and search measures, police interviewed witnesses and established the involvement of three TCC employees in the crime. They have now been detained, and law enforcement officers are investigating all the circumstances of the conflict that led to the fatal consequences.

Police inspected the crime scene and seized material evidence. A vehicle with traces of the victim's blood was also seized. As part of the investigation, witnesses and eyewitnesses to the crime were interviewed. As a result of the measures taken, it was established that three TCC servicemen were involved in inflicting fatal bodily injuries. - law enforcement officers said in a Facebook post.

The detainees are charged with intentional grievous bodily harm resulting in the death of the victim (Part 2 of Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Procedural guidance is provided by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Eastern region. The defendants face a penalty of imprisonment for a term of seven to ten years.

