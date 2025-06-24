In Dnipro, civilian infrastructure damaged, casualties reported due to enemy attack

On Tuesday afternoon, June 24, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on Dnipro. Civilian infrastructure was damaged: a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. There are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

A fire broke out in Dnipro due to the enemy attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. In particular, a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. A train was damaged. Its passengers were injured. The aggressor also hit the city of Samar. Details are being clarified. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured everywhere. - the message says.

Recall

The enemy attacked Dnipro, as a result of which a series of explosions occurred. Information about the consequences is currently being clarified.

As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged. Passengers were promptly moved to shelters, Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock to deliver them to Zaporizhzhia.