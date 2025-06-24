In Dnipro, civilian infrastructure damaged, casualties reported due to enemy attack
In Dnipro, an enemy attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including a dormitory and a gymnasium, and also damaged a train, causing injuries to passengers. The aggressor also hit the city of Samar, where there are dead and injured.
On Tuesday afternoon, June 24, the Russian army launched a ballistic missile attack on Dnipro. Civilian infrastructure was damaged: a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. There are dead and injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
A fire broke out in Dnipro due to the enemy attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. In particular, a dormitory, a gymnasium, and an administrative building. A train was damaged. Its passengers were injured. The aggressor also hit the city of Samar. Details are being clarified. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured everywhere.
Recall
The enemy attacked Dnipro, as a result of which a series of explosions occurred. Information about the consequences is currently being clarified.
As a result of Russia's terrorist attack on Dnipropetrovsk region, train No. 52 Odesa — Zaporizhzhia was damaged. Passengers were promptly moved to shelters, Ukrzaliznytsia is preparing replacement rolling stock to deliver them to Zaporizhzhia.