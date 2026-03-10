In Dnipro and Kharkiv, at least 20 people, including children, were injured due to a Russian drone attack

In Dnipro and Kharkiv, which Russia attacked in the evening, at least 20 people were injured as a result of enemy strikes, including children, local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, an administrative building, high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged. 10 people were injured, one woman was hospitalized - wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on social networks.

Earlier, he indicated that three women, three men, and a 12-year-old boy needed medical help.

In total, according to his data, the enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones and artillery at night.

Kharkiv

In the city of Kharkiv, men aged 51, 36, 43, 38, women aged 41, 57, 58, 52, and two 16-year-old girls were injured wrote the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov on social networks.

"Four people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. 58-year-old, 38-year-old, 52-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl received medical assistance on the spot," Syniehubov said.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, on the night of March 10, Russian troops attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with attack drones, presumably of the "Geran-2" type.

As a result of the UAV hitting the road, 3 private households and a car were damaged, Syniehubov added.

Earlier, on March 9, around 9:00 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office, a Russian attack drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, hit near an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

"As of 10:55 p.m., the number of victims increased to 8 people," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, "five men received injuries. Two women and a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction."

