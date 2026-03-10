$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
08:20 AM • 714 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how children get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 24376 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 66193 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 39037 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 45746 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 49413 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 29871 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 65726 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 33567 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 49266 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
In Dnipro and Kharkiv, at least 20 people, including children, were injured due to a Russian drone attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2154 views

In Dnipro and Kharkiv, 20 people, including children, were injured as a result of UAV strikes. Multi-story buildings, administrative buildings, and private houses were damaged.

In Dnipro and Kharkiv, at least 20 people, including children, were injured due to a Russian drone attack

In Dnipro and Kharkiv, which Russia attacked in the evening, at least 20 people were injured as a result of enemy strikes, including children, local authorities reported, writes UNN.

Dnipro

In Dnipro, an administrative building, high-rise buildings, and a car were damaged. 10 people were injured, one woman was hospitalized

- wrote the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Oleksandr Hanzha on social networks.

Earlier, he indicated that three women, three men, and a 12-year-old boy needed medical help.

In total, according to his data, the enemy attacked three districts of the region with drones and artillery at night.

Kharkiv

In the city of Kharkiv, men aged 51, 36, 43, 38, women aged 41, 57, 58, 52, and two 16-year-old girls were injured

- wrote the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleh Syniehubov on social networks.

"Four people were injured as a result of an enemy UAV strike on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. 58-year-old, 38-year-old, 52-year-old women and a 17-year-old girl received medical assistance on the spot," Syniehubov said.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, on the night of March 10, Russian troops attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv with attack drones, presumably of the "Geran-2" type.

As a result of the UAV hitting the road, 3 private households and a car were damaged, Syniehubov added.

Earlier, on March 9, around 9:00 p.m., according to the prosecutor's office, a Russian attack drone, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, hit near an apartment building in the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv.

"As of 10:55 p.m., the number of victims increased to 8 people," the prosecutor's office reported.

According to the prosecutor's office, "five men received injuries. Two women and a 16-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction."

122 out of 137 drones neutralized during Russian attack overnight10.03.26, 08:15 • 2948 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Dnipro (city)
Shahed-136
Kharkiv